Smile of the Day 05.24.20

Kenneth Satterwhite,
Muskogee
"It's good to smile. You see so many people walking around grumpy. I try to get everybody to smile."
65, Auto Parts Salesman, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020. Service Info: 11AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
69, storage manager at Auto Port. Died May 17, 2020. Private family committal service. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.