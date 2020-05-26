Smile of the Day 05.26.20

Larry Green,
Muskogee
"I'm smiling because I made it through the virus and staying strong, being healthy."
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 9:47 am
65, Auto Parts Salesman, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020. Service Info: 11AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.