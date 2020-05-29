Smile of the Day 05.29.20

David Chapman,
Muskogee
"My knee's broken, but I'm still in a good mood. The world can't keep you down forever. Sooner or later, you will come back. That's why I'm sitting here, smiling and enjoying the day."
age 89, retired Haskell High School secretary, died Wednesday, May 27. Viewing, 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sunday, May 31 at the Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services 2:00 P.M. Monday, First Free Will Baptist Church of Haskell.
76, interpreter and apartment manager, Died May 26, 2020. Memorial service 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner.
101, clerical worker, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020 No services planned at this time Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
73, Corrections Case Manager, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home - 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.