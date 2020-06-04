Smile of the Day 06.04.20

Taylor Colbert, Muskogee
"I just graduated from Muskogee High School and will attend Connors in the fall."
62, pipeliner, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Eufaula, OK. A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Granite Station Cowboy Church, Checotah, OK.
Marvin Fox, II, 46, resident of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, left Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation, Thursday and Friday, 1 PM until 6 PM, in Okmulgee. Tribute, Saturday, 1 PM, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Dianne E. Hill, 72 left Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM until 6 PM and Friday, 10 AM until 6 PM, in the People's Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
