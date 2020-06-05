Smile of the Day 06.05.20

Mary Rogers, Muskogee
"I'm a smiling type of person."
Cash, Cornelia, 75, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Bradley Bell tower Chapel. Bradley-foster-Petering Funeral Home.
62, pipeliner, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Eufaula, OK. A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Granite Station Cowboy Church, Checotah, OK.
Marvin Fox, II, 46, resident of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, left Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation, Thursday and Friday, 1 PM until 6 PM, in Okmulgee. Tribute, Saturday, 1 PM, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.