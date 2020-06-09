Smile of the Day 06.09.20

Phyllis Magady,
Muskogee
"Seeing all the kids that come and visit us at the library makes me smile."
age 67. Died Friday, June 5th. Services Friday, June 12th, 12:00PM at Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 2:00PM. Visitation Thursday, June 11th, 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Michael Charles Breedlove D.O., 64, of Holdenville, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 9, 1954 to William and Betty (Sippy) Breedlove in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Michael graduated from South Side High School in Fort Smith Arkansas in 1972.…
