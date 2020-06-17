Smile of the Day 06.17.20

Deno Clopton,
Fort Gibson
age 82 died Sunday. Service 9:30 am Friday, First Pentecostal Church of God in Fort Gibson under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Fort Gibson. Family visitation on Thursday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
87, Brockway Glass employee at San Leandro, CA, died June 15th. Viewing will be from 2 - 5 p.m. Friday at Bradley Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Field's Cemetery. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service.
"Buddy" Clarence Edward Schiller, Jr. was born October 17, 1927 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He passed on June 14th, 2020. Buddy was a Navy veteran and while serving aboard the U.S.S. Epping Forrest he earned his Golden Shellback. After serving his country, he returned home and married the love of…
