Smile of the Day 06.18.20

Becca Keeton
Wagoner
"I just love singing."
age 71, retired teacher, a resident of Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Broadway Manor Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
80, died Wednesday 06/17/2020. Viewing Friday, 06/19/2020, 12PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Service, 11AM Monday 06/22/2020 at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Checotah, OK. Memorial Service 10AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
91, retired heavy equipment operator, died June 16, 2020. No services. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.