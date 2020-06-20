Smile of the Day 06.20.20

Tim Whisenhunt,Muskogee
"I enjoy music, always have and glad to be working today."
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 9:03 pm
William Mack Kelly, age 96, Bail Bondsman, passed away Thursday, June 18 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitation will be on Monday, 6-8 p.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
80, died Wednesday 06/17/2020. Graveside Service, 11AM Monday 06/22/2020 at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Passed away June 12, 2020 at her oldest son's home in Texanna,OK. Mary was a former custodian for Muskogee public schools and homemaker.
