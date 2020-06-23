Smile of the Day 06.23.20

Shane Curtis,Muskogee
"Getting older and music makes me smile."
77, Retired from Container Corporation, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020 service: 2pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ Christian Chapel, Muskogee, Oklahoma Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
William Mack Kelly, age 96, Bail Bondsman, passed away Thursday, June 18 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitation will be on Monday, 6-8 p.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
