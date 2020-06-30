Smile of the Day 06.30.20

Kathryn White,
Muskogee
"Lots of things make me smile...people, sunshine, flowers."
Memorial Service 11:00 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Community Gospel Center in Fort Gibson under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home.
82, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Checotah. Graveside Service 10 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
Yolanda Yevette White, 63, left us June 12th. A Celebratory Service Saturday, June 26th, 2020, 2:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. Burial @ Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
92, ret. factory worker & rancher, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Checotah Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Checotah Funeral Service Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.