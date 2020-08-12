Carter White,
Muskogee
“It’s a good morning.”
Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 12, 2020 @ 7:47 pm
age 102. Electronic Repairman. Died August 10th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services August 13th at 2:00 PM at Boudinot Cemetery. Visitation August 12th from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
62, died Saturday August 8, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Interment will follow at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs.
