Smile of the Day 03.10.20

Demetrius Walker,
Muskogee
"I woke up alive today. That's the best thing to smile about."
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 10:38 am
Service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shipman Chapel in Wagoner.
Funeral Service 2:00pm, Wednesday March 11, 2020 at White Chapel Church in Gore, OK under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home
Newell Pixler, 97, passed away on March 5, 2020. Funeral services at 1 pm, Wed., March 11 at Whitefield Baptist Church. Viewing 9am to 7pm Mon and Tues at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Stigler
81, Co-owner of Ollie's Honda, passed Saturday, March 7, 2020 Memorial service: 11AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ Muskogee First United Methodist Church Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.