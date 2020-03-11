Smile of the Day 03.11.20

Patrick and Erika Fahlen,
Muskogee
“We are smiling because we recently moved to the area to join the team at Muskogee First Assembly as the new Youth Pastors.”
Service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shipman Chapel in Wagoner.
Funeral Service 2:00pm, Wednesday March 11, 2020 at White Chapel Church in Gore, OK under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home
Newell Pixler, 97, passed away on March 5, 2020. Funeral services at 1 pm, Wed., March 11 at Whitefield Baptist Church. Viewing 9am to 7pm Mon and Tues at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Stigler
