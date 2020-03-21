Smile of the Day 03.21.20

Peggy Tatum,
Oktaha
“It’s a beautiful day and God is good.”
76, Retired Insurance Regional Manager, passed Thursday, March 12, 2020 Memorial service: 11AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
67, Truck Driver, passed March 18, 2020. Public Viewing 1:00pm-5:00pm March 21-22 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Private family service planned, due to current conditions in community. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
89, Secretary for CPA firm of Deloitte, passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Service: 3PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 @ Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.