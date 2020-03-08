Smile of the Day 03.08.20

Sandy Atkinson,
Fort Gibson
"The Lord is good and because he's so good, it just makes me happy and March is birthday month for me. All three of my kids were born in March and a granddaughter. It's just a happy month."
Updated: March 8, 2020 @ 8:05 pm
94, civil and mechanical engineer. Died March 6, 2020. Funeral service at 10 am Tuesday at First Assembly of God, 1998 OK-51, Wagoner. Visitation 5-7 pm Monday at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
34, Customer Service Representative, passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 Family conducted memorial service: 3PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Muskogee, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home
94, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 02/27/2020. Service Info:10AM, Friday, 03/6/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
62, homemaker, passed Tuesday, 02/25/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 03/07/2020 at Grace Episcopal Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
