Smile of the Day 03.24.20

Tony Gardner,
Muskogee
"God's in control. All of the beautiful babies God's blessed me to take care of."
76, Insurance Regional Manager, passed Thursday, March 12, 2020 service info: Memorial service planned for a later date Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
76, Retired Insurance Regional Manager, passed Thursday, March 12, 2020 Memorial service: 11AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
67, Truck Driver, passed March 18, 2020. Public Viewing 1:00pm-5:00pm March 21-22 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Private family service planned, due to current conditions in community. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.