Smile of the Day 03.29.20

Gayle Piester,
Muskogee
Homemaker, Died Friday, March 27, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.
died Friday March 27, 2020 at her home. She was 88. Viewing Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Private family service
Died Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangement are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
