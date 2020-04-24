“I’m always smiling and I’m always positive.”
Smile of the Day
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
76, Attorney, passed Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Public viewing: 1-5PM, Sunday, 4/26/2020 & 9-5:30PM, Monday, 4/27/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
81, retired from Georgia Pacific, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Muskogee. Viewing: 10AM-4PM Friday, April 24, 2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah, OK. Graveside service 10:30 AM Saturday, April 25 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah, OK.
Elitha Rochelle Scott, 42, left us on Friday, 4/17/2020 from Tulsa. You may visit her this Friday, 12 Noon until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside ceremony Saturday, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
age 86, died, Saturday, April 18. Visitation, Thursday, April 30, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitation, Friday, May 1, 2020, Precious Memories Chapel, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 86, retired truck driver, died Saturday April 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee
Most Popular
Articles
- Haskell boys basketball coach dies
- HASHMARKS: There may be one coaching gig left for Wes Hayes
- Four injured in McIntosh County crash
- Muskogee woman added to Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll
- Muskogee native on frontline of COVID-19 battle in New York
- Four injured in collision
- OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Thompson devotes life to helping youth
- Hulbert man injured in Muskogee County crash
- SCHOOL OF THE YEAR: In a shortened campaign, Sequoyah again shows it stuff
- Muskogee woman dies of COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.