Smile of the Day 03.15.20

Linda Richards,
Muskogee
"Because I love Muskogee. I love people. I love God."
82, passed Friday, March 13, 2020, Retired Union Steward for Safeway, service info: 10:00 am Thursday March 19, 2020 at Oktaha Community Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home
100, Homemaker, passed Wednesday, March 11, 2020 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
101, retired dry cleaner owner, died Thursday, March 12 in Haskell, OK. Service 2:00 P.M. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Haskell. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
