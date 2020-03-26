Smile of the Day 03.27.20

Jim Shields,
Muskogee
"I'm trying to think on the positive side of things here. I can't be down in the dumps over everything. I think everyone needs to get behind our leaders and support their attempts to help out the country."
Died Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangement are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
72, Attorney, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will celebrate D.D.'s life with a private family service. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.