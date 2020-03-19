Smile of the Day 03.19.20

Dane Rolf,
Muskogee
"The VA just finally gave me my back pay, thank goodness for Trump. They are taking care of the veterans. I live in Muskogee, and it's one of the best places I've ever lived in my life."
89, Secretary for CPA firm of Deloitte, passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Service: 3PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 @ Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
85, V.A. Program Support Assistant, died 3/13, Viewing Thursday, 3/19, 11-6 with family visitation 4-6; Service Friday, 3/20 11am all in Chapel of Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home Fort Gibson; Burial 1pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery
65, Data Video Systems Owner, passed March 16, 2020, Service info: 10:00 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Family Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:30pm until 7:30pm Cornerstone Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.