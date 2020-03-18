Smile of the Day 03.18.20

Crystal Davis,
Muskogee
"Because I'm alive. Every day is a good day. I've always got something to be thankful for."
85, V.A. Program Support Assistant, died 3/13, Viewing Thursday, 3/19, 11-6 with family visitation 4-6; Service Friday, 3/20 11am all in Chapel of Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home Fort Gibson; Burial 1pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery
65, Data Video Systems Owner, passed March 16, 2020, Service info: 10:00 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Family Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:30pm until 7:30pm Cornerstone Funeral Home
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Nancy J. Mayberry, loving wife and mother of two children, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 in Muskogee, OK. Nancy is survived by her husband Clarence, her children Jana (and James) Lampe, and Guy (and Cyndi) Mayberry, grandchildren Ashley Marie Lampe, And…
