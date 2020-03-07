Smile of the Day 03.07.20

Brenda Bell,
Muskogee
"I love Jesus and he loves me."
34, Customer Service Representative, passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 Family conducted memorial service: 3PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Muskogee, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home
94, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 02/27/2020. Service Info:10AM, Friday, 03/6/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
62, homemaker, passed Tuesday, 02/25/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 03/07/2020 at Grace Episcopal Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
83, Locke and Dam Operator, passed on March 2, 2020. Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.