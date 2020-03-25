Smile of the Day 03.25.20

Janis Johnson,
Muskogee
"Because I'm alive in all of this disease in the world. God let me live."
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
72, Attorney, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will celebrate D.D.'s life with a private family service. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Lonnie Ray Rucker, 71, retired from City of Tulsa, left us Friday, 3/13/2020. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM to 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Private burial, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Friday, 12 Noon. biglowfunerals.com
