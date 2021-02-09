VIAN – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor E.O. “Junior” Smith of Vian will seek re-election to District 5 on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council. Smith is a lifelong resident of Vian and has over 30 years of business and managerial experience.
Smith has dedicated his life to his community – formerly serving on the Vian Town Council, as town director, a substitute teacher for Vian Middle School and Vian High School, chairman of the Vian Lions Christmas parade, Vian Board of Trustees, and as Cherokee Nation tribal councilor for District 5.
Before winning election to the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, Smith worked as a supervisor of Cherokee Nation Food Warehouse in Sallisaw. This experience has been especially beneficial during the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Supporting my community through this crisis has been my sole focus over the last year,” Smith said. “The folks out here are hardworking and honest people, and some of them need a hand right now. This is what we do as Cherokees; we lean in and support each other, no questions asked. This is a complicated issue, and we’ve had some growing pains. But I’m confident that the lessons I’ve learned, especially over the last year, have positioned me to lead our district through this hard time.”
While Smith has plans for building upon the terms of the hunting compact with the State of Oklahoma and expanding access to hunting and fishing licenses and tags using community events, he says his focus right now is on making sure his district has access to health services, educational resources and groceries. He recently distributed grocery cards to 1,500 families and has organized numerous food distribution events within District 5.
Smith looks forward to discussing the trials and successes of his tenure thus far and his goals for his next term.
The tribal council election is scheduled for June 5. To be eligible to vote, you must be a Cherokee Nation citizen registered to vote in District 5. Voter registration closes March 31.
