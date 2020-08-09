Smith: Pondering whether the Gospel is sufficient

Is the Gospel sufficient in our day and time? The trouble with our society today is that we have written prescriptions before we see the patient. What would you think of a doctor, who called at the hospital, looked over several patients suffering from many different diseases and troubles, and who just before leaving would turn to the nurse and tell her to give them all the same medicine?
When we are sick, we want the doctor to sit by us and diagnose our case; same goes for the Church. As we look in the Church today; we don’t seem to be diagnosing any cases. We can see the effects of those that are infected with the dreaded disease of sin, but not “feeling the spiritual pulse” of individuals. We seem to be filled with cotton candy theology and offer the comfort before the Holy Spirit can convict people of their sins. We do not let the Holy Spirit have His way in our lives or the people that we minister to. It seems that we ask, “How are you doing?” and not really wanting to take time to listen.
Yet, the Lord Jesus Christ did “feel the spiritual pulse” in his day and diagnosed many people and delivered them from their issues. Aren’t you glad that Jesus is the All-Sufficient Savior that gives the All-Sufficient Gospel. It was Gipsy Simon Smith who said, “you may not be a preacher, but you can be a reacher. You may not be a singer, but you can be a bringer.” When was the last time that you said hello to someone that you did not know? When was the last time that you offered the help the widow to cut her grass or carry her groceries?
What Muskogee County needs is to meet the All-Conquering Christ; I don’t care what your case is, He can diagnose it and deliver you. If I were to have an audience with the President of the United States, I could read to him the story of King David; if it were the Queen of England, I could read her the story of Queen Esther; if I had an audience of lawyers I would tell them of the Apostle Paul, who waxed eloquent and never lost a case. If I had the military I could tell them the story of Cornelius, the first soldier to be converted; the Navy and read them the story of Christ calming the storm at sea; the business woman and tell her the story of Lydia, the seller of purple. I could call the professor of geology or astronomy, but what does it profit to know the nature of every star and not the star of Bethlehem, to know all the rocks and be ignorant of the Rock of Ages. To the boy gone astray I would read of the Prodigal Son, and to the girl gone wrong I would tell the story of Mary Magdalene. To the biggest sinner on earth I would point to the three crosses on the hill and tell the story of the thief on the cross.
People will substitute everything for God and Christ. They will weep and cry over a novel, a film, or a funeral, but never will they look at the Son of God on the cross, who died for their sins and bat an eye. Some will say, Captain Smith I go to Church, I have been baptized, but you still live in sin. Let Jesus reign in your heart. He is there for you. He will not cast you out, but receive you. He won’t push down, but lift up. Are you living for Him? Is the Gospel sufficient?
