Smithsonian “Crossroads” Exhibition coming to Fort Gibson Historic Site

FORT GIBSON — Oklahoma Historical Society, in cooperation with Oklahoma Humanities, is pleased to announce that the Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is coming to Fort Gibson Historic Site Oct. 30–Dec. 11.
Americans come together at the crossroads. They invest in places and build their futures where their paths cross. Small towns became centers of commerce, trade, local politics, and culture. For some, the crossroads affirmed a new life in a new place. For others, the crossroads meant hard work and hard times.
Oklahomans will have a unique opportunity to consider their crossroads stories through the exhibit’s themes of rural identity, community, land, perseverance and managing change. Each site will engage visitors in complementary programming, celebrating their town’s history and accomplishments and addressing community concerns.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the U.S. Congress. This exhibit will visit six communities in Oklahoma on its tour of the state.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave., in Fort Gibson. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” has been made possible in Fort Gibson by Oklahoma Humanities.
For more information about this exhibit and Fort Gibson Historic Site: (918) 478-4088 or email fortgibson@okhistory.org.
The mission of Oklahoma Humanities (OH) is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, we strive to stimulate discussion, encourage new perspectives, and to actively engage people in the humanities disciplines, such as history, literature, philosophy, and ethics.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
