Smokin' the Fort expected to draw a crowd

There's no telling what might be cooked up at Smokin' the Fort this weekend — or who might be doing the cooking.
"A lot of our teams are not local. It's exciting to see those teams come in from different states to compete against each other," said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin. "That's something they said they love — is to see the people who actually come out to eat their food. They think it's great."
The barbecue and music festival, which runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson, features two days of competition and concerts.
Youngsters and youth can compete in the Junior Q cook-off Friday night. Categories are for ages 10 and younger and ages 11 to 15. Entry is $20.
"The kids will start usually around 5:30-6 p.m.," Martin said. "They have parental supervision as they try their cooking skills. They can turn in anything they like."
Judging begins at 7 p.m. Friday, she said.
"Our judges will judge those things on aroma, appearance, taste and tenderness," Martin said.
Casey West will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a music provided by a disc jockey.
"Kind of like a cook's party," Martin said.
Saturday festivities begin at 10 a.m., and cooks are expected to be ready.
Taster kits go on sale at 10 a.m. Cost is $10, which includes a drink.
"They'll be able to go to each cook's station and be able to sample the foods they are preparing for that day," Martin said.
Martin said 18 cooks had signed up by Monday.
"We'll have brisket, chicken, hot links, pork," she said. "There will be chili there. A lot of our cook teams will be competing against each other for chili."
There also will be a "Surprise Us" category, for any foods not containing brisket, chicken, ribs, pork or bologna.
The chamber will sell Smokin' the Fort T-shirts, towels and aprons.
In addition to beverages available with taster kits, Muskogee Brewing Co. will have a stand. There also will be soft drinks available.
"We're expecting a nice, big crowd," Martin said. "I have a lot of vendors there who will be selling anything from craft items to direct sale items."
A new attraction is a Kids' Zone.
"Kids can get a wrist band and be able to bounce their little hearts out," Martin said.
If you go
WHAT: Smokin' the Fort.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY:
• 7 p.m. — Youngsters turn in their barbecue.
• 7 p.m. — Casey West.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. — Taster kits go on sale for $10.
• 10 a.m. — Kelly Walker.
• 11 a.m. — Kelly Walker.
• Noon — Bryce Dicus.
• 1 p.m. — Ava Brown.
• 2 p.m. — J.J. Baldwin.
