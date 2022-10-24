Move over pumpkin spice, Fort Gibson has another way to warm the tummy during Smokin' the Fort this Saturday.
"You want that barbecue and that warm stuff when it gets cold outside. It's that comfort food," said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kerri Montgomery.
Smokin' festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
"We typically see several thousand people in town that day, but I'm hoping with our marketing we'll see 4,000 or 5,000," Montgomery said.
Twelve teams are expected to compete for cash prizes in the barbecue cook-off, she said.
"We have six professional judges that typically judge for KCBS barbecue events," she said. "It will be pork, chicken, ribs, bologna that the barbecue teams will be doing. Chili as well."
KCBS is the Kansas City Barbeque Society, which sanctions barbecue competitions.
"Teams come up Friday to set up," she said.
Public tasting begins at noon. Taster kits are $10, and people can vote on their favorite 'que, Montgomery said.
Performers at the gazebo include Micheal Rappe and Barrett Vanlandingham.
"We have a line dance instruction, a fiddle player. We have yoga. We have a kids' Halloween story time," Montgomery said.
Big Wood Chainsaw Art will have two demonstrations. There also will be an axe throwing booth.
A Kids Zone will offer carnival and inflatables. Admission is a $5 wristband.
Montgomery said 28 vendors will sell such items as candy, jewelry, clothing and "lots of fun homemade items."
Pecan Creek Winery and Muskogee Brewing Co., will have booths. Food vendors include J.J's Burgers and Dawgs and soft-serve ice cream.
AB Coffee House, 118 S.E. Railroad St., will host a children's costume contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Coffee house owner Noel Cox said costumed youngsters can come in and get their photos taken. The photos will be posted on the AB Facebook page, and people may vote on their favorites.
The winner receives a $130 Lego set.
Cox said hot chocolate will be sold for $1 during the event.
If you go
WHAT: Smokin' the Fort.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tasting begins at noon Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
TASTER KITS: $10 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.