Smokin' the Fort to go on as scheduled

Many events the Muskogee area looks forward to have been canceled this year because of COVID-19, but Smokin' the Fort is not one of them.
The 12th annual barbecue festival and chili cook-off begins Friday in Fort Gibson and continues Saturday.
Kim Martin, Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce executive director, said there were some precautions taken into account when planning this year's event.
"We are requiring gloves and masks when preparing the food," she said. "The event is outdoors and not inside, so masks are recommended but not required by the town of Fort Gibson."
Martin also said there will be vendors set up for purchasing items with some being "direct sales and some are crafts."
"There will be an axe-throwing hatchet vendor that will be set up," she said. "Last year, we had a cornhole toss. We won't have that this year — that's the only major difference."
This entertainment kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with Billy Arnett and Boone Mendenhall. Acts appearing on Saturday are J.J. Baldwin, Anna Massey, Jake Robinson, Richard Burris and Jana Lee.
Taster kits will be sold starting at 10 a.m. Saturday for $10 each — which includes a beverage.
Barbecuers compete in five categories — chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and Surprise Us. Barbecue contestants vie for a $1,000 Grand Prize or a $700 Grand Reserve prize.
Entrants in the Surprise Us and chili contests win $100 each and wooden trophy spoons. Second place winners get $75 each and wooden trophy spoons. The Surprise Us category is open to any type of food.
"All the food is cooked on-site," Martin said. "We also have a junior cue category. Those are for kids 11-15 years old and 10 years old and younger."
Last year's had a poker run on Saturday. That event was dropped from this year's roster.
"We dumped it just because we had a poker run in September," Martin said. "So we kind of separated them. We did the poker run in September ,and then we're just going to do the Smokin' the Fort for the 17th."
Prior to the live music on Friday, cookers arrive at 1 p.m and will be allowed to start setting up.
"They'll be getting in their spots," Martin said. "They'll be doing their meat inspections and preparations. The taster kits start at 10 o'clock Saturday and run until 3:30. Then we'll do the awards."
