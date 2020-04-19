If smokers or people using vaping devices didn't have enough to be concerned about, they have something to think about when it comes to the coronavirus.
In addition to coming down with bronchitis and emphysema from the long-range effects of smoking, add the risk of getting COVID-19 to the list, said Doug Walton of the Muskogee County Health Department.
"According to the Food and Drug Administration there's no solid evidence linking smoking and vaping to COVID, but it doesn't change the fact that it puts people at a higher risk for COVID."
Walton, the Muskogee County director of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, points to statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Of all of the deaths in Oklahoma from COVID, 67 percent of the patients had at least one chronic condition," he said. "And 47 percent those who died had some chronic circulatory disease. That's not talked about."
It is known that COVID affects the lungs. Smokers or vapers are more prone to conditions that affect the lungs.
"What ties them together is people who smoked heavily, especially for a few years, are more likely to have chronic lung conditions and feel the effects on their heart or circulatory system puts them at a greater risk for getting COVID or having more serious illnesses from COVID," Walton said.
Vapers are not a lesser risk because there isn't tobacco involved, Walton said.
"New research basically shows those who vape are more likely to develop a serious lung illness such as asthma or bronchitis," he said.
Walton, though, offers some good news. He said the number of new cases has been going down.
"That's really important," he said. "That's a result of the things we've been doing, the social distancing, the hand washing and the face mask wearing. In our area, we have a somewhat flattening of the spread. There's still going to be outbreaks, but we have to continue what we've been doing. It's going to take time."
Walton also has advice to those who smoke or vape: Quit.
"Now is as great a time to quit or cut back or anything that can be done to keep one's lungs as healthy as possible," he said. "We know in a short amount of time from two weeks to three months that breathing and walking gets easier for those who quit. It depends on how a heavy a smoker the person was and what their physical condition was at the time they quit."
