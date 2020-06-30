Chris Sneed is headed back to Oklahoma City after defeating his predecessor George Faught in the District 14 State Representative Republican primary on Tuesday.
With no Democrat having filed to run for the seat, Sneed returns to the state house for a second term. He said he is honored to represent his constituents again at the Capitol.
“I’m just happy to continue to serve our district,” Sneed said. “The campaign promises we made two years ago — work on bringing better jobs to the area, working on health care issues and bringing rural access and education — I think because I went and worked on those issues I said that I would work on, I think that District 14 spoke by saying that’s what they want out of their representative.”
Sneed was in command from the time the early voting ballots and absentee mail ballots were tabulated, eventually winning with 60.32% of the vote compared to Faught’s 39.68% of the vote. Unofficially, a county breakdown saw Sneed carry Cherokee County with 62.47% of the vote and Muskogee County with 59.98% of ballots cast.
Faught, who held the seat prior to losing it to Sneed two years ago, was gracious in defeat.
“Of course we are disappointed with the results,” Faught said in a statement. “But God has something better for us and this provides the closure we needed.”
Sneed said he plans to continue fighting on the same issues that he campaigned on two years ago.
“We’ll continue to work on health care, education and jobs issues,” he said. “We started them, but we haven’t completed them yet.”
Sneed also said his relationship with groups in the area is key to him getting the job done.
“We have a great relationship with the Port of Muskogee,” he said. “We have a good relationship with Cherokee Nation and Creek Nation. They can be great partners — not only for District 14, but for the state of Oklahoma.”
Between now and the beginning of the next legislative session, Sneed plans to do some housekeeping.
“Tomorrow I plan on going around and picking up signs, then take a couple of days off,” he said. “Then next week, we’ll start working on new legislation, working on issues that constituents in the district feel are important.”
