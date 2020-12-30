Sobriety checkpoint and activity planned across Oklahoma for New Year's Eve

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with law enforcement from across Oklahoma to make sure everyone has a safe New Year's Eve holiday. This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the United States this holiday weekend.
The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers.
During the previous NYE holiday period, there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma. Two of those crashes were fatalities resulting in the deaths of two people. Of those 148 crashes, at least 24 of them were alcohol and/or drug-related. That is more than 16 percent of NYE crashes that involved a potentially impaired driver.
There will be a checkpoint in Muskogee from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. as well as a saturation patrol in the county and city before, during, and after the checkpoint. This checkpoint and high-visibility patrol is being supported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.
