Social distancing so-so at Symphony

Rick Ewing recalled seeing clumps of people scattered across Honor Heights Park's field during Symphony in the Park Thursday.
"It looked funny, but that was the distancing that was happening," said Ewing, assistant parks and recreation director.
Concert-goers were asked to sit within circles drawn at least 10 feet apart in an effort to stem the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Some concert-goers stayed within those circles. Others didn't do so well, said Parks and Recreation Special Projects Manager Joel Everett.
"It appeared to be a mixed bag," Everett said. "Some are going to be really cautious, others are going to just act normal. We had those circles for people to distance themselves. We knew this was going to happen."
Symphony planners expected the crowd to be only one-third or one-fourth the size of past concerts, he said.
It wasn't. Everett said about 800 people attended.
Everett said the circles "helped a lot" to keep groups apart. However, many circles had more than four people each, a limit mentioned in Symphony promotions.
"And I think the people sitting in groups knew each other, so they were in contact with each other already," he said. "Nevertheless, it wouldn't encourage me to do any sort of concert."
He said that if he were going to have another event soon, "I would use this as a word of caution about how people are going to respond to stuff."
Ewing said hosting a community event during the COVID-19 pandemic "is a fluid situation for us."
"We have discussed 'what happens if ...,' or what if nothing happens," he said. "We have gone through a series of recommendations of the CDC. And if we have to go back down the ladder to those earlier steps, that's just what we'll do."
He said future events could have a proctor or monitor to remind people to keep their distance.
Everett, however, said he would not recommend monitors "out there to police people."
The annual Water Loop Trail Run is set for July 11 at Honor Heights. Everett said participants tend to distance themselves already during the 3-mile and 6-mile runs.
"The start line and the award program are where we have to plan for distancing," he said. "We've been talking about that, but we only think it will be about 80 people. We're going to wait until the week of to announce what we're going to do. It's possible with electronic timing to go one at a time."
Planners of upcoming events say they plan to consider Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Exchange Club of Muskogee plans a Cody Canada and the Departed concert Oct. 2 and a Jeep Jam Oct. 2-4 at Hatbox Field.
"We will be following the CDC guidelines and we will make sure the public is advised of that," said Robert Smith, who is coordinating the concert for the club. "We're still in the planning stages. It's still four months away."
Muskogee Rotary Club might have fewer booths and be more spread out at next spring's Party in the Park, Rotary President Blake Farris said.
"We may not let as many people in at one time," Farris said. "There will be some measures we'll take, I'm sure."
The annual event — which features wine, beer and food tasting — was canceled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
