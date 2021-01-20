Inspector General of Social Security Gail S. Ennis is warning the public about fraudulent letters threatening suspension of Social Security benefits due to COVID-19-related office closures. The Social Security Administration will not suspend or discontinue benefits because their offices are closed to walk-in visitors.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to COVID-19. For example, scammers are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, the services are unapproved and illegitimate.
The Federal Trade Commission is alerting people about various COVID-19-related fraud and scams. From contact tracing scams to treatment claims, government imposter scams, and fraud related to economic impact payments, learn about all COVID-19-related fraud and scams at ftc.gov/coronavirus/resources, and report the scams you see at ftc.gov/complaint.
No government agency will contact you offering COVID-19-related grants or economic impact payments in exchange for personal financial information, an advance fee, or gift cards. Please do not respond. These are scams. Visit Treasury’s website if you suspect economic impact payment fraud.
Reach the Social Security Administration at www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213, or you can call your local office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.