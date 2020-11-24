Solar panels to power Civic Center

Workers are installing more than 800 solar panels atop Muskogee Civic Center over the next few weeks.
Kelly Hoyt, project manager for ArrowPoint Solar, said the provider anticipates completing the installation within three weeks, weather permitting.
"Because of the holidays, it may fall into the week of Dec. 14," Hoyt said.
The installation project involves 892 solar panels and approximately 330.040 kilowats on the roof, according to a media release.
Civic Center General Manager John Cruz said that's "enough to power any size music production in the multipurpose building."
Cruz said the city is installing the panels to cut utility costs.
City councilors approved a lease-purchase and installation of the solar panels last April. It was a $480,000 investment after an $80,000 tax credit was deducted from the cost. Cruz said the city paid $260,000 down and is paying $3,200 a month for 69 months at no interest.
The system is expected to reduce the average monthly cost of powering the facility by more than half, potentially producing a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million over 25 years.
As part of the lease-purchase agreement, ArrowPoint Solar will maintain and monitor the system. The system will be owned by the city.
Cruz said the Civic Center will remain connected to the OG&E grid as a backup.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said officials are excited about the solar panel project.
"It's a forward thinking project put forward by our council that will save money in the long run," Miller said. "We will look into other opportunities as they present themselves."
Cruz said the Civic Center upgraded to an LED light system last year, resulting in a saving of $23,514.
"It's another opportunity to market our facility to the entertainment industry," Cruz said.
