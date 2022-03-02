Oklahomans using Android phones may have trouble reaching 911 if they are not using the latest Android software, the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority reported Tuesday. Android users are urged to make sure their phones are updated to the latest version of the Android operating system to ensure they are able to call 911 from their mobile phone if needed.
In December 2021, a bug was discovered within the Microsoft Teams mobile application and Android software that caused the cellular phone to not access 9-1-1 when dialed. Android users who are not logged into their Microsoft Teams app and have not updated their Teams app or phone software in the past two months may experience a fast-busy signal or their call may be dropped when calling 911. Users who do not have the Microsoft Teams app were not affected by the bug.
Software updates for both the Microsoft Teams app and the Android software were released in January to fix this problem, however Android users who have not updated their apps and software may still be unable to reach 911.
Officials say Android users should simply update their phone software and Microsoft Teams app and should NOT call 911 to test their phones.
Users can contact their cell phone provider for technical support if they have questions.
