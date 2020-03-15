Some Muskogee churches have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Some churches have canceled their services, and others plan to remain open Sunday.
Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St. sent the Phoenix an email.
"We regret to announce that as of Sunday, March 15th, there will be NO SERVICES OR CHURCH EVENTS at GRACE, MUSKOGEE until Palm Sunday."
A closed sign hangs on one of the church's doors.
West Side Church of Christ, 2434 W. Okmulgee Ave., celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend, has adjusted their activities for their congregation.
"We know there's a lot of people who can't be here. We're encouraging a lot of the older generation to not attend because of the high risk," Preacher Logan Edmison said. "We're filming (the service) as well. Life is life, things happen."
Edmison sat in a pew with his congregation during song worship on Saturday.
Church secretary Nancy Smith said church members don't have to be in church Sunday.
"If they don't feel comfortable about getting out, we prefer they stay home," she said. "We will not have service (Sunday night)."
At Muskogee First Assembly of God, service will continue and precautions have been taken.
"We're going to have greeters outside opening door for the people, and the sanctuary doors will be open," Pastor Steve Rose said. "Every doorknob will be sprayed. We have 22 bathrooms, and we'll have hand sanitizer in each of them. We're teaching our people to not touch each other and greet in creative ways.
"We'll have janitors cleaning while I speak. President Trump told us to pray, and that's some of the best advice. We'll be talking about how God approaches this time in our lives."
Other churches remain open, including Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
"Our session has been having the conversation about this, and we're going to be open," Pastor Jeff Cranton said.
According to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Health on Saturday, the first presumptive case has been announced in Oklahoma. A woman in her 60s and in Oklahoma County was "in isolation at home." Her case is not related to the other cases in the state, the release said.
State Attorney General Mike Hunter also released a statement about the virus and churches.
“Consistent with state and federal legal safeguards, church services across the state can go on as normal tomorrow unless they are postponed or rescheduled by the church itself,” Attorney General Hunter said. “If the situation were to ever become so dire that church services needed to be canceled by the government, all other similarly sized and situated gatherings would also need to be canceled as well."
