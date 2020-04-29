Area manufacturers and staffing companies expressed concerns about the impact of federal unemployment funds on their ability to fill vacant positions as they try to kick-start a pandemic-shocked economy.
The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion package intended to stabilize an economy roiled by COVID-19, included an additional $600 a week payment for workers displaced as a result of the pandemic. The federal supplement is paid in addition to the maximum amount each worker is allowed by state unemployment laws.
There has been a growing concern that some wage earners who lost jobs as the novel coronavirus swept across the nation make more money now than they did while working. The founder of an eastern Oklahoma staffing agency said some of those displaced workers have expressed reluctance about returning to work until the federal unemployment supplement ends in July.
Kasey Moran, president and chief executive officer of TRAC Staffing, told U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, she believes the additional benefits are to blame for the difficulty of finding workers to fill nearly 30 open job orders. Those jobs, she said, “require no high school diploma” and require no skills,” only drug-free, felony-free applicants who are “willing to learn a new skill or trade.”
“Those jobs start at $12.50 an hour, and we literally have zero applicants,” Moran said. “They will just point-blank tell us on the phone that until their unemployment runs out on July 15 they are not in the job market — our manufacturers are starving for quality employees.”
Mullin told those on the conference call arranged by Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance the amount of the weekly benefit included in the CARES Act “was intended to prop up those individuals” in states like Florida, where he said the maximum benefit for its unemployed “is $250 a week.”
“The government doesn’t take one off, it’s either all or none, and this has caused us a lot of problems,” Mullin said, noting “Oklahoma does pretty good with their unemployment” benefits, which max out at $539 a week. “The issue with it is that laid-off employee is not required to go back to work for another company, but they are (required to go back) if they are offered a job back at their old (place of) employment.”
Mullin said the workaround in situations like the one described by Moran is for employers to call Oklahoma Employment Security Commission when their offers to return to work are rejected. Such offers, he said, trigger a termination of benefits that is supposed to occur within 72 hours of the notification.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford expressed similar concerns earlier this week during a webinar coordinated by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. He said Senate Republicans negotiated a reduction in the amount of the federal benefit — from the $1,000 a week sought by Democrats to $600 — and a shorter period during which the benefit will be available.
The Frontier reported this week about discussions of the “disincentive effect” of the federal unemployment benefits that took place Friday during the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development meeting. Participants reportedly discussed early termination of the federal benefit or reducing the amount of state benefits.
Leslie Blair, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, told The Frontier on Tuesday terminating federal unemployment payments “is not something we would do.”
