Sonic Drive-In team from Gore named the best in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY – SONIC® Drive-In honored the team from 501 N. Main St., in Gore with gold medals and the championship title in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Sonic Games, the brand’s premier competition training program. The team competed against nearly 3,000 other drive-in teams across the country and surpassed the competition by showcasing impressive teamwork skills, and mastering guest and operational service.
“The Gore team has done a spectacular job in each of the trainings, quizzes and team building exercises throughout the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games competition,” said Kevin Knutson, vice president of training for Sonic. “Their energy, dedication and professionalism shined throughout every task and training obstacles, demonstrating the level of guest experience we strive for at Sonic.”
During a span of five months, drive-in team members nationwide participated in a series of individual and team trainings as part of the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games, including:
• Food safety.
• Switchboard: Order taking.
• Fountain: Drink preparation.
• Ice cream: Frozen treat preparation.
• Dresser, Grill and Swamp: Food preparation.
• Carhop: Guest service and delivery.
• Monthly promotions.
• Core values and brand promise.
“The journey to winning the championship title in this year’s competition has been exhilarating and we are excited to take home the gold medal,” said Joe Calderon, area supervisor for the Gore Drive-In. “We are proud to lead by example and this collective victory is a testament to the dedication our team put forth in the competition. Through the program, we’ve strengthened our team bond and proficiency in each training module to positively impact our drive-in’s operations as well as the dining experience we offer guests in our community.”
