Soroptimist International celebrates 100th anniversary

Soroptimist International of Muskogee celebrated Soroptimist International’s 100th anniversary at a private event at Queen City + Co. Soroptimist International’s first club was established on Oct. 3, 1921, in Oakland, California, and has grown to include clubs in 121 countries on six continents.
The Muskogee club has been in existence the last 69 of those 100 years. The word soroptimist is derived from Latin and means “the best for women.” Soroptimist International is a volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world. The Muskogee club provides scholarships to women and girls in our area, supports other nonprofits, makes contributions to other Soroptimist International clubs’ projects in foreign countries and establishes programs in Muskogee to help women and girls. Some of the club’s projects are the Live Your Dream scholarships, Dream It Be It program for middle school girls, and Dignity for Her bags of feminine hygiene products for low-income families.
