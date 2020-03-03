Soroptimist to celebrate International Women’s Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day. This celebration started in 1911 with the support of over one million people. Today it is a global day celebrating the achievements of women — while also making a call to action for accelerating gender equality.
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to “strike the pose” and post a message on social media to support #EachforEqual and #IWD2020. This year’s theme is about ‘Collective Individualism.’ We are all part of a whole. Our individual actions, conversations, behaviors and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Collectively, we can make change happen. Collectively, we each help to create a gender equal world.
Soroptimist International of Muskogee will celebrate International Women’s Day with a banquet March 12 at Cowboy’s Bar-B-Q. Muskogee’s outstanding Woman of Distinction will be announced and a donation of $500 will be made by Soroptimist to her charity of choice. Live Your Dream scholarships will be presented to three women who have overcome life challenges and are furthering their education. The 2019 winners of Soroptimist’s Rougher 300 scholarships will be recognized. Persons interested in attending may purchase tickets by contacting Carole Fisher, (918) 869-1972.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.