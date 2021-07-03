Soroptimists donate books to library

From left: Shannon Brown, Early Literacy coordinator; Jessica Conley, branch manager; and Joy Walker, Soroptimist president-elect.

Soroptimist International of Muskogee donated 325 books for children and youth to the Muskogee Public Library. The books will be given as prizes to kids participating in the Summer Reading Program, Project Transformation and other library events. For children attending library activities while their parents attend Bridges Out of Poverty, each child will be given a book.

