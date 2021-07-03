Soroptimist International of Muskogee donated 325 books for children and youth to the Muskogee Public Library. The books will be given as prizes to kids participating in the Summer Reading Program, Project Transformation and other library events. For children attending library activities while their parents attend Bridges Out of Poverty, each child will be given a book.
Soroptimists donate books to library
- Submitted by Soroptimist International of Muskogee
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
84, Retired Driver Assembler for Office Connections, passed away Wednesday, 06/30/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/06/2021 at Muskogee First Assembly of God. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Monday, 07/05/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Mr. Donald Howell Green, in his 64th year, left us Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from the Jack C. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center. Service arrangements pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Billie Vanderbilt, 72, resident of Boley, left us on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from her home. Service arrangements are pending in the Hyde Park Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., in Boley. biglowfunerals.com
Kathalene Terrell, 65, Muskogee, left us June 24, 2021. You may visit her Tuesday, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside Ceremony, Wednesday, 10:00 AM, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Tullahassee, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals. com
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee woman, Salina man injured in collision
- Firefighters extinguishing fire on East Okmulgee Avenue
- Utah man killed in single-vehicle crash on turnpike
- Muskogee man injured in motorcycle crash
- Courthouse to close for Alford's memorial service
- Tahlequah man guilty of sexual abuse of child, child porn
- Muskogee Mayor to provide update on U.S. 69
- Oklahoma sweeps Kansas in regional Golden Gloves here Saturday
- Oktaha man dies in crash, passenger injured
- Muskogee County District Court 06.29.21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.