Soroptimists honor Hibbs

Evelyn Hibbs was honored as the Woman of Distinction at the Soroptimist International of Muskogee annual WOD Banquet. This award is presented to a woman who has had a major impact in her community and in the lives of others through her many hours of service. Soroptimist donated in Hibbs’ honor $500 to her charity of choice, Women in Safe Home.
Evelyn has served the Muskogee area and the State of Oklahoma for 36 years as an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. As the executive director of WISH, Women In Safe Home, she hosts the annual Walk In Her Shoes, Flavors of Oklahoma and several other events. She has tirelessly worked with legislators, governors and agency heads to improve domestic violence and sexual assault services. She led the state in implementing trauma informed services. She was instrumental in the establishment of a line item in the state budget for victim services and passing improvements in Oklahoma’s protective order and domestic violence and sexual assault statues. Her commitment has saved lives and improved protection for victims and their children across the state.
Evelyn serves as chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS) and the Muskogee Medical Foundation and serves as a board member for the boards of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Monarch, the Roxy and the City of Muskogee Zoning Planning. She is a past Muskogee City Counselor and has served on numerous city, county and state boards and committees, including the Muskogee County Election Board, Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, Oklahoma Child Death Review Board, Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, Governor’s Advisory Committee on Homelessness, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Truth in Sentencing Committee. She has served on the Muskogee County Drug Court Team and as a facilitator at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center’s Women’s Support Group and was named the top recruiter five years in a row for the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce membership drive. She has also found time to volunteer and assist many organizations for the welfare of animals.
The Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault created a leadership award bearing her name and honored her with the Excellence in Action Domestic Violence Award. She has received the Jim Barker Award for Legislative Excellence, Sunshine Peace Award, National Humanitarian Award, Muskogee Businesswoman of the Year Award and numerous other honors and awards.
