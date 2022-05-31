Soroptimists honor three

Soroptimist International of Muskogee surprised three women with an Atta Girl Award for their longtime dedication and excellence to their customers, employer and careers at Mahylon’s Restaurant.
Ruth Mead, kitchen manager, has worked at the restaurant for approximately 26 years and arrives to work each day at 5 a.m. She is strict and determined and described by Kenny Greer, owner, as the hardest working person he has ever met.
Amy Kaiser is the front house manager and has been with the restaurant for 25 years. She is loyal, dependable, trustworthy and known for her caring and happy attitude.
Karen Harnage has been a server at Mahylon’s for 22 ½ years. She is loyal, steady and trustworthy. She is known for being service oriented and quite motherly to others.
Soroptimist members presented the women with framed certificates and gifts. Greer said Ruth, Amy and Karen are like family to him. Each year, SI of Muskogee selects four deserving women in our community for an Atta Girl Award and congratulates them for a job well done.
