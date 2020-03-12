A common thread among all of the women honored at the Soroptimist International of Muskogee 2020 Awards Banquet was astonishment at their recognition.
“I was kind of floored — I am walking bad luck, and whenever they called me, I had to sit down for a minute,” said Live Your Dream Award winner Brianna Still. “I couldn’t really believe what she was telling me.”
Still was awarded a $1,000 check to help with her education, skills, and employment projects through the Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” program, which provides recognition and support to women who are primary financial support for their families.
The banquet also named Fostering Hope co-founder Annie Czaruk the Soroptimists’ Woman of Distinction for 2020. Czaruk was similarly surprised, she said.
“I was really in shock to have this distinction. To be recognized for my service here — I think when you’re serving others, especially when you’re down in the trenches with foster children, you’re not thinking this is something you’ll be celebrated for,” Czaruk said. “I’m super excited to be among the other women who have been honored.”
Czaruk was recognized for her community contributions through Fostering Hope, which provides “bags full of hope” for children removed from homes to be placed elsewhere.
“At this time the state does not provide emergency stipends to foster families. A lot of times all kids have are what’s on their backs or what can fit in a trash bag,” Czaruk said. “With Fostering Hope, we have stood in the gap for these children, and we’ve put an end to trash bag kids.”
Czaruk joined a long line of women honored by the Soroptimists for their contributions to volunteer work and the community — women like Ann Barker Ong, who said it felt “wonderful” to see the torch continue to be carried.
“Annie has taken on a task that nobody else in our community is really doing,” Ong said. “She did that and it’s just inspiring to see somebody do that.”
“Live Your Dream” second-place winner Jessie Reagan, who received $500, said she appreciated the recognition.
“It’s an honor to get to be a part of something so much bigger,” Reagan said. “It’s amazing to know that there’s so much support and partnership that goes on behind the scenes. It’s about the partnership and getting to network like this and seeing where it goes from here.”
That sort of empowerment of women was what the Soroptimists were for, member Vicki Rackley said.
“We try to be aware of issues in the world that affect women and girls,” Rackley said. “We advocate for women through our programs.”
That includes women like “Live Your Dream” third place winner Ashlea Lawson, who said she wouldn’t have achieved her goals without community help.
“I was really happy and thankful when they told me I’d won,” Lawson said. “I don’t really have family down here, so it’s everyone else who has gotten me to where I am today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.