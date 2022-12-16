Soroptimists present Atta Girl Award

From left: Joy Walker, Keather Smith, Kim Winston, Sue McBride.

Soroptimist International of Muskogee recently honored Keather Smith with an Atta Girl Award and gifts for her dependability, friendly and caring attributes and dedication to her job. Keather has worked at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service for two years and seven months and has recently been promoted to a paramedic. She considers her job as the perfect job because she enjoys helping people and actually making a difference in their lives. She describes her work as never boring because every day is different. Soroptimist considers the recipients of the Atta Girl awards as our unsung heroes who do not normally receive the recognition they deserve.  

