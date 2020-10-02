Soroptimist International of America offers three levels of cash awards. At the Club Level, Soroptimist International of Muskogee awards a $1,000 cash grant and the opportunity for consideration at the Region Level for awards from $3,000-$5,000.
Region finalists then are considered for one of three International Level awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Awards finalist has the potential to receive up to $16,000 cash to help offset educational expenses.
Eligible applicants can submit their applications electronically at www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards. The deadline is Nov. 15. The website also gives helpful information on preparing your application.
Eligibility requirements: a woman who provides the primary financial support for herself and her dependents; has financial need; is enrolled, or has been accepted, to a vocational-skills training program or an undergraduate degree program; is motivated to achieve her education and career goals; has not previously received Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award; does not have a graduate degree and is not a Soroptimist member or employee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.