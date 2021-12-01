A Wednesday afternoon social media threat made against Fort Gibson Public Schools has been traced to a high school student, Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said.
"With the school resource officer working with the school, they found the person, found the phone number," Frazier said. "We traced it, talked to the family, talked to the subject, they admitted doing it."
Frazier said a report will be forwarded to the district attorney.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said several students had told administrators about a threat of violence made on the social media site Yik Yak. Farmer called it a general one-sentence threat of a shooting. Fort Gibson Police and the FBI were notified.
Farmer said school officials were notified of the threat around 1 p.m. Wednesday, after classes were let out.
"This was an early out day for us," he said, adding that no campuses were put on lockdown after the threat was made.
Farmer said the investigation is continuing.
"With the recent school shootings we've had in the United States in the past day or two, and with the experience Fort Gibson's had with the school shooting in the past, we don't take these things likely," Frazier said. "I want to commend the school resource officer for acting swiftly and coming to a quick conclusion."
Frazier was referring to a Tuesday school shooting at a Michigan high school that left four students dead.
He also was referring to a Dec. 6, 1999, shooting at Fort Gibson Middle School, in which five people were hurt. The shooter, Seth Trickey, was 13 at the time and spent four years in state custody.
Yik Yak touts itself as way to "anonymously connect with everyone within five miles," according to the Yik Yak website.
According to a website for Pittsburgh television station WTAE, A high school near there heightened security after a shooting threat was made against the school using Yik Yak.
